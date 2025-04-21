Warm with Sunshine; Chance for Showers Mid to End of Workweek
TODAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 71° for Colorado Springs and 77° for Pueblo.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower and possibly a thunderstorm. High of 69° for Colorado Springs and 74° for Pueblo.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST
FRIDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for a shower and possibly a thunderstorm. Cooler highs in the low to mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to upper 70s.