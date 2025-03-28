Warm Friday-Rain/Snow This Weekend-RED FLAG WARNING

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with very warm and breezy conditions and a slight chance for a late evening shower. FIRE WEATHER WATCH form 1:00pm to 9:00pm High of 79° for Colorado Springs and 84° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy and breezy with a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm and snow in the higher elevations. Cooler high of 62° for Colorado Springs and near 70° for the Steel City.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain and/or snow showers.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for showers. High in the mid 50s to low 60°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 60s to low 70s.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.