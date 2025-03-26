Warm Through Friday; Rain/Snow Possible This Weekend
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower, especially in the higher elevations. High of 73° for Colorado Springs and 80° for Pueblo.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows from mid 30s to low to mid 40s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower. Very warm, possibly record-breaking temperatures. Breezy with a high of 77° for Colorado Springs and 84° for Pueblo.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with breezy conditions and highs in the mid 70s to low to mid 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST
SATURDAY: Variably cloudy and breezy with a chance for showers in the afternoon /evening. Cooler high in the low 60s for Colorado Springs and near 70° for the Steel City.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain to snow showers.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high in the mid 50s to low 60s.
MONDAY: Variably cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.