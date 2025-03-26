Warm Through Friday; Rain/Snow Possible This Weekend

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower, especially in the higher elevations. High of 73° for Colorado Springs and 80° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows from mid 30s to low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower. Very warm, possibly record-breaking temperatures. Breezy with a high of 77° for Colorado Springs and 84° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with breezy conditions and highs in the mid 70s to low to mid 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy and breezy with a chance for showers in the afternoon /evening. Cooler high in the low 60s for Colorado Springs and near 70° for the Steel City.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain to snow showers.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high in the mid 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: Variably cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.