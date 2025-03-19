Skip to Content
WEATHER ALERT DAY for High Winds, Snow, and Blowing Snow

today at 4:55 AM
TODAY: WEATHER ALERT DAY due to a HIGH WIND WARNING, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, and a BLIZZARD WARNING. Variably cloudy skies with blowing snow and cooler highs in the mid to upper 40s. The HIGH WIND WARNING goes until noon and we could see winds 35mph to 45mph with gusts up to 65mph possible. The WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is for the mountains and the BLIZZARD WARNING is for east-northeast parts of the state with an additional 1” or so of snow and blowing snow.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s for Colorado Springs and low 60s for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60s for Colorado Springs and low 70s for the Steel City.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s/low 60s.

