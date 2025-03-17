Warm & Breezy-RED FLAG WARNING

TODAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s. RED FLAG WARNING from 11:00am until midnight.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 30s/low 40s.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy skies and breezy with a chance for rain/snow showers with cooler highs in the low to mid 60s. RED FLAG WARNING from 9:00am until 8:00pm.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool with highs in the low 40s to upper 40s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with warmer highs in the low to mid 50s to mid 60s.