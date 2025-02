TODAY: Mostly sunny with very a warm high of 61° for Colorado Springs and 65° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid upper 50s near 60°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy skies and a chance for snow showers with cooler highs in the mid to upper 30s to low 40s.