Warm and Sunny Through Weekend
TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with warmer with a high of 59° for Colorado Springs and 62° for Pueblo.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a warm high of 62° for Colorado Springs and 66° for Pueblo.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid upper 50s and low 60s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Variably cloudy skies and a chance for snow showers with cooler highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.