Warm and Sunny Through Weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with warmer with a high of 59° for Colorado Springs and 62° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a warm high of 62° for Colorado Springs and 66° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid upper 50s and low 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy skies and a chance for snow showers with cooler highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

