Very Warm Temperatures Most of This Week
TODAY: Mostly sunny with warm high of 65° for Colorado Springs and 72° for Pueblo.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with warm high of 67° for Colorado Springs and 73° for Pueblo.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with cooler high of 47° for Colorado Springs and 53° for the Steel City.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK:
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with very warm highs in the mid to upper 60s.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.