Skip to Content
Weather

Very Warm Temperatures Most of This Week

KRDO
By
Published 4:39 AM

TODAY: Mostly sunny with warm high of 65° for Colorado Springs and 72° for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with warm high of 67° for Colorado Springs and 73° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with cooler high of 47° for Colorado Springs and 53° for the Steel City.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with very warm highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chevy Chevalier

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content