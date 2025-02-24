Very Warm Temperatures Most of This Week

TODAY: Mostly sunny with warm high of 65° for Colorado Springs and 72° for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with warm high of 67° for Colorado Springs and 73° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with cooler high of 47° for Colorado Springs and 53° for the Steel City.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with very warm highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.