WEATHER ALERT Snow Showers & Very Cold Temperatures

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with breezy conditions and snow showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 20s with wind chill at or below zero at times.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and very cold with snow showers. 2"-4" of accumulation possible with higher amounts along the Palmer Divide, the high country, and into the plains. Lows around 5° with wind chill temperatures possibly well below zero.

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for morning snow showers. Smaller, additional accumulations possible. Very cold with highs only in the mid to upper teens.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a morning low in the 0° to -5° range. Warmer afternoon highs in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for a morning show shower and/or afternoon rain shower. Much warmer highs in the low to mid 50s