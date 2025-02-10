Snow and Very Cold Temperatures This Week

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with a high of 42° and a chance for a snow shower this evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible. Up to an inch or so possible. Cold low of 11°.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with breezy conditions and snow showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 20s with wind chill near zero or even below zero.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and very cold with snow showers. 1"-2" of accumulation possible with higher amounts along the Palmer Divide, the high country, and the eastern plains. Lows around 5° with wind chill temperatures possibly well below zero.

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for morning snow showers. Smaller, additional accumulations possible. Very cold with highs only in the mid to upper teens.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a morning low near zero but warmer afternoon highs in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for a morning show shower and afternoon rain shower. Much warmer highs near 50°