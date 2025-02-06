Warm Through Friday, Weekend Cool-Down

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with cooler highs in the low to mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Cooler highs in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a snow shower. Cooler highs in the mid to upper 30s to low 40s.

MONDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for a shower with highs in the mid to upper 30s.