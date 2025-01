TUESDAY: After morning lows 15° below zero, and wind chill temperatures 20° to 30° below zero, skies will be mostly sunny and it will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies with warmer overnight lows around 15°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and very cold with low temperatures 2° to 7°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 30s.