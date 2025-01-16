Warm Today; Snow Friday; Very Cold Weekend

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with overnight lows 20° to 25°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to start then an increase in clouds and snow showers in the evening into the night. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Evening Snow showers.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Snow accumulation 2" to 4" possible with higher totals along the Palmer Divide and eastern slopes.

SATURDAY: Morning low 5° to 8°. Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for snow showers. An additional 1" snow possible. Highs 10° to 15°.

SUNDAY: Very cold with a morning low as low as 2° to 6° below zero, then partly to mostly cloudy skies and cold with highs 5° to 10°. Late day snow showers possible.