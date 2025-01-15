Skip to Content
Warm Though Friday, Cold Moves In This Weekend

Published 3:54 AM

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures with overnight lows 20° to 25°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to start then an increase in clouds and snow showers possible overnight into Saturday. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Highs in the upper teens near 20°.

SUNDAY: After a morning low of 3° to 6° below zero, partly to mostly cloudy skies and cold with highs near 10°.

Chevy Chevalier

