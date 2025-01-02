Warmer Through Saturday Then Long-Term Colder Trend Expected

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a warmer highs of 46° for Colorado Springs and 49° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 56° for Colorado Springs and 58° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, then an increase in clouds in the evening/overnight with a high near 51° for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Chance for a snow shower overnight into Sunday.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for an early snow shower. Cooler highs near 41° for Colorado Springs and 46° for the Steel City.