Warm-Up Through Saturday; Cooler/Chance for Snow Showers Saturday Night Into Next Week

NEW YEARS DAY: Mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy with a high of 40° for Colorado Springs and 43° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a warmer highs of 43° for Colorado Springs and 47° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to Partly cloudy skies with a high of 55° for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, then an increase in clouds in the evening/overnight with a high near 50° for

Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Chance for late-day snow showers.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for snow showers. Temperatures in the mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for snow showers. Cooler highs near 40° for Colorado Springs and the Steel City.