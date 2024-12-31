Skip to Content
Cooler Temperatures Through New Year’s Day

NEW YEARS EVE: Partly cloudy skies and a cooler high of 34° for Colorado Springs and 39° for Pueblo.

NEW YEAR'S EVE MIDNIGHT FORECAST: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures with 20° expected in Colorado Springs and 22° for Pueblo. Wind chill near 15° with light winds 5-10mph.

NEW YEARS DAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 41° for Colorado Springs and 43° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a warmer highs of 43° for Colorado Springs and 46° for Pueblo.

