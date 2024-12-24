Above Normal Temps; Chance for Christmas Shower

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly sunny skies. High near 52° for Colorado Springs and 56° for the Steel City.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for an afternoon/evening rain/snow shower. High near 47° for Colorado Springs and 55° for the Steel City.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a cooler high of 48° for Colorado Springs and 54° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance for a

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 49° for Colorado Springs and 53° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a high of 53° for Colorado Springs and 58° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 50s for Colorado Springs and low 60s for Pueblo.