Warm, Sunny Weekend Ahead

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 60° for Colorado Springs and 58° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High near 60° for Colorado Springs and 60° to mid 60s for Pueblo.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with high near 50° for Colorado Springs and near 56° for Pueblo.

CHRISTMAS EVE and CHRISTMAS DAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for a shower. High near 50° for Colorado Springs and mid to upper 50s for the Steel City.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a cooler high of 38° for Colorado Springs and mid 40s for Pueblo.