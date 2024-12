THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 57° for Colorado Springs and 61° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 60° for Colorado Springs and 58° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a high of 59° for Colorado Springs and 60° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High of 61° for Colorado Springs and 65° for Pueblo.