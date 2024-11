THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 56° for Colorado Springs and 51° for the Steel City.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 62° for Colorado Springs and 61° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 65° for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with temperatures a little cooler in the mid 50s for Colorado Springs and upper 50s for Pueblo.