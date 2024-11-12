Great Weather Continues

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with comfortable temperatures. Expect a high of 57° for Colorado Springs and the same for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies are expected again with temperatures a little cooler. A high of 48° for Colorado Springs and 47° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: The beautiful weather continues with a sunny Thursday and a high near 60° for Colorado Springs and upper 50s for Pueblo.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. It will be a little cooler with a high in the upper 40s for Colorado Springs and the Steel City.