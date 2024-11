MONDAY: Sunny skies and nice temperatures. High of 58° is expected for Colorado Springs and 60° for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny once again with similar temperatures. Expect a high of 57° for Colorado Springs and mid to upper 50s for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies are expected again with temperatures a little cooler. A high near 50° for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

THURSDAY: The beautiful weather continues with a high near 60° for Colorado Springs and upper 60s for Pueblo.