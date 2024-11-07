Much More Snow On the Way

TODAY: WEATHER ALERT DAY… Snow, moderate to heavy at times through the afternoon, possibly into the afternoon. day. Accumulations of several inches of snow possible across the area, more in higher elevations. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s/low 30s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Another round of moderate to possibly heavy snow with a few to several more inches of snow accumulation possible. High a little warmer in the mid to upper 30s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Snow showers possible early then warming temperatures. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning then gradual clearing. High expected to be in the mid 40s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

SUNDAY & VETERANS DAY: Mostly sunny skies and even warmer temperatures. Highs in the low to mid 50s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.