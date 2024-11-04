Snow This Morning-Much More Possible Tuesday/Wednesday

TODAY: WEATHER ALERT DAY for this morning, especially in the high country. Cloudy with snow showers to start the day, then gradual clearing during the afternoon. Temperatures will start off near 32° at the beginning of the day then warm a little into the upper 30s for Colorado Springs and low 40s for Pueblo. Accumulations this morning depend on the altitude of course; we could have an inch or so across El Paso County up to an inch in Pueblo County. The high country could see a few inches of snow through the morning hours.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to start then increasing clouds the second half of the day. Snow showers will be possible in the evening to overnight hours. This winter storm is much stronger than today's storm system and is capable of producing a few to several inches of snow, even in Colorado Springs. Expect a high near 50° in the afternoon for Colorado Springs and mid 50s for Pueblo. Expect temperatures to drop after a cold front moves through during the evening hours.

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers possible through the day. Another inch or so of snow is possible. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s for Colorado Springs and upper 30s for Pueblo.