Sunny Skies Through Weekend

today at 7:27 AM
4:20 AM

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with high of 69° for Colorado Springs and 74° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 75° for Colorado Springs and 79° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Expect a cooler high of 63° for Colorado Springs and 67° for the Steel City.

SATURDAY: We will continue the dry pattern with mostly sunny skies and a high a little cooler near 67° for Colorado Springs and mid 72° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high in the mid 70s for Colorado Springs and mid to upper 70s for Pueblo.

