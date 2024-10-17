Much Needed Rain & Cool-Down Weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a high of 73° for Colorado Springs and 75° for Pueblo. A slight chance for rain showers from the I-25 corridor to the west.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance afternoon/evening rain showers, depending on the timing of the passage of the cold front. High of 63° for Colorado Springs and 68° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with showers and a much cooler highs of 52° for Colorado Springs and 54° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for an afternoon shower. Expect a high of 57° for Colorado Springs and 62° for Pueblo.