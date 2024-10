TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and a cooler high of 73° for Colorado Springs and 77° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 73° for Colorado Springs and 78° for Forecast

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 72° for Colorado Springs and 77° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance for rain showers, especially in the afternoon. High of 70° for Colorado Springs and 78° for Pueblo.