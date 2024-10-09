Warm with Slight Chance For Shower

WEDNESDAY: The nice weather continues on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for an afternoon showers. Expect a high of 80° for Colorado Springs and 85° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Still nice weather for Thursday and warmer by a few degrees with a high of 83° for Colorado Springs and 87° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a high of 81° for Colorado Springs and 88° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for an afternoon shower. High of 82° for Colorado Springs 87° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance of a shower and much cooler temperatures look to move in Sunday with a high near 70° for Colorado Springs and low to mid 70s for Pueblo.