TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm and hazy today with wildfire smoke in the air. Highs of 79° for Colorado Springs and 84° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: The nice weather continues on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for an afternoon showers. Expect a high of 80° for Colorado Springs and 86° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Still nice weather for Thursday and warmer by a few degrees with a high of 82° for Colorado Springs and 86° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a high of 82° for Colorado Springs and 87° for Pueblo.

