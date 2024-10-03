Much Cooler Thursday and Friday

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with a cooler high of 78° for Colorado Springs and 83° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 78° for Colorado Springs and 82° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be another very warm day that could set record highs. Sunny skies with a high of 86° for Colorado Springs and near 90° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Sunday looks to be a much cooler but still above normal with a high of 77° for Colorado Springs and near 80° for Pueblo.