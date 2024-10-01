Cooler Tuesday, Much Warmer Wednesday

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and much cooler temperatures with a high of 74° for Colorado Springs and 76° for Pueblo. These cooler temperatures will only be around for a day before it gets warm again.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a very warm, possibly record-breaking high of 88° for Colorado Springs and 92° for the steel city.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a high of 85° for Colorado Springs and 88° for the Steel City.

FRIDAY: Friday temperatures will be mostly sunny and a little cooler with a high of 78° for Colorado Springs and 80° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be another hot day under sunny skies with a high in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and near 90° for Pueblo. These highs may set new record highs.

SUNDAY: Sunday looks to be a little cooler with highs in the near 80° for Colorado Springs and mid 80s for Pueblo.