POSSIBLE RECORD-BREAKING HEAT AGAIN

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day, then increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening. There is a chance for a few showers, especially for Teller, Fremont and Custer Counties. Some of those showers may spill into El Paso and Pueblo Counties and there is a slight chance for a thunderstorm across the same areas. It will be hot this afternoon with a high of 88° for Colorado Springs and 93° for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and much cooler temperatures with a high of 73° for Colorado Springs and 78° for Pueblo. These cooler temperatures will only be around for one day before it gets warm again on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a very warm high of 88° for Colorado Springs and 93° for the steel city.