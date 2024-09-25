Skip to Content
Weather

More Sunshine & Warmer Temperatures

krdo
By
Published 3:29 AM

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and temperatures a little warmer with 82° expected for Colorado Springs and 85° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies and even warmer temperatures with 88° expected for Colorado Springs and 90° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 80s across El Paso County Friday and upper 80s expected for Pueblo County.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, if not mostly sunny, on Saturday with comfortable temperatures in the low to mid 80s for Colorado Springs and upper 80s for Pueblo.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chevy Chevalier

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content