More Sunshine & Warmer Temperatures

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and temperatures a little warmer with 82° expected for Colorado Springs and 85° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies and even warmer temperatures with 88° expected for Colorado Springs and 90° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 80s across El Paso County Friday and upper 80s expected for Pueblo County.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, if not mostly sunny, on Saturday with comfortable temperatures in the low to mid 80s for Colorado Springs and upper 80s for Pueblo.