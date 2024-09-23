Sunny Skies & Warmer Temperatures

MONDAY: We are going to see a dry week this wee. Mostly sunny skies are expected today with temperatures a much warmer. Expect a high of 80° for Colorado Springs and XX° for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies again for Tuesday with temperatures near where they should be this time of year. High of 76° for Colorado Springs and 79° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and temperatures a little warmer with 79° expected for Colorado Springs and 81° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies and even warmer temperatures with 84° expected for Colorado Springs and 85° for Pueblo.