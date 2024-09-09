Lots of Sunshine This Week

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with high temperatures above normal for this time of year. A slight chance for a passing shower, especially in the high country and mountains. Expect a high of 87° for Colorado Springs and 92° for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Nice weather continues with mostly sunny skies with a high of 85° for Colorado Springs and 90° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a chance for an increase in clouds and a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s for Colorado Springs and near 90° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Thursday looks good with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Highs in the mid-80s for Colorado Springs and near 90° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY THRU SUNDAY: The weekend is looking good at this point. Friday through Sunday expect Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies at times with temperatures in the low to mid 80s across El Paso County and

mid-to-upper 80s for Pueblo County.