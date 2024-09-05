More Rain Today, Sunny Skies Friday

THURSDAY: Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today with a chance for rain showers with a few thunderstorms possible. Much cooler highs across the area. The high for Colorado Springs is expected to be 71° and 75° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Friday is looking great with a return to mostly sunny skies. Highs will begin warming up again from Friday through the weekend. High on Friday 79° for Colorado Springs and 83° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend continues to look good with mostly sunny skies expected with highs in the mid 80s across El Paso County and near 90° across Pueblo County.