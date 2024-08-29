Great Labor Day Weekend Weather

TODAY: Expect mostly sunny skies to start your Thursday and maybe a few more clouds during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures a bit cooler than Wednesday with a near-normal with a high of 82° for Colorado Springs and 87° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: We will have mostly sunny skies and temperatures near normal of 78° for Colorado Springs and 84° expected for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 84° for Colorado Springs and near 90° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance for a few afternoon and/or evening showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. Highs actually below normal for a change in the upper70s across El Paso County and mid to upper 80s across Pueblo County.

LABOR DAY: Labor Day expect mostly sunny if not partly cloudy skies with a chance for a few showers during the afternoon. Temperatures still relatively cool in the low 80s for Colorado Springs and upper 80s for Pueblo.