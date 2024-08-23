Skip to Content
Nice Weekend Ahead

Published 3:44 AM

TODAY: Better weather expected with partly cloudy skies and a chance for a few showers possible in the afternoon. High of 89° for Colorado Springs and 95° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a chance for a passing shower in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for Colorado Springs and mid 90s for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Nice day for Sunday as well with partly cloudy if not mostly sunny skies. Maybe a few degrees cooler with highs in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo.

Chevy Chevalier

