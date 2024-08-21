More Afternoon/Evening Rain

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this morning then more rain in the afternoon, some of which could be moderate to heavy again with a chance thunderstorms. High near 90° for Colorado Springs and mid 90s for Pueblo. Flood-prone areas should remain alert.

THURSDAY: Not much change for Thursday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies then a chance for afternoon/evening rain and possibly thunderstorms. Be aware of possible flooding. Highs still above normal in the upper 80s for Colorado Springs and mid-90s for Pueblo.

FRIDAY THRU TUESDAY: Expect improved weather with a chance for an afternoon shower and warm temperatures in the upper 80s for Colorado Springs and mid-90s for Pueblo.