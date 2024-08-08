Skip to Content
Weather

CLOUDY AND COOL TODAY, CHANCE OF RAIN THIS EVENING

KRDO
By
Published 2:44 PM

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorm possible through the evening. Cooler with overnight lows in the 50's and 60's

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and scattered showers and thunderstorms developing over the mountains and tracking east. As of right now, the atmosphere looks a bit too stable for any widespread heavy rain to develop. Cooler highs in the 70's to near 80° for Colorado Springs and mid-80's for Pueblo.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY: The weekend brings temps back closer to average as highs bounce back in the mid 80's for Colorado Springs and upper 80's to near 90° for Pueblo and the eastern plains. Isolated showers and storms are possible for both days.

EXTENDED: Daily storm chances continue through next week with steady highs closer to average in the 80's and 90's

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content