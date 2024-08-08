CLOUDY AND COOL TODAY, CHANCE OF RAIN THIS EVENING

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorm possible through the evening. Cooler with overnight lows in the 50's and 60's

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and scattered showers and thunderstorms developing over the mountains and tracking east. As of right now, the atmosphere looks a bit too stable for any widespread heavy rain to develop. Cooler highs in the 70's to near 80° for Colorado Springs and mid-80's for Pueblo.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY: The weekend brings temps back closer to average as highs bounce back in the mid 80's for Colorado Springs and upper 80's to near 90° for Pueblo and the eastern plains. Isolated showers and storms are possible for both days.

EXTENDED: Daily storm chances continue through next week with steady highs closer to average in the 80's and 90's