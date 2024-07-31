Another Hot Day Ahead

THIS MORNING/AFERNOON: Mostly sunny skies this morning and warm temperatures, quickly warming into the 80s, possibly to near 90° by noon. This afternoon mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a very slight chance for a passing, light shower. High of 96° for Colorado Springs and 100° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies tonight with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s for Colorado Springs and mid 60s for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the morning hours with a few more clouds during the afternoon. It will be slightly cooler for highs in the afternoon with a high of 93° expected for Colorado Springs and a 98° afternoon high expected for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy during the morning then partly to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon with a chance for scattered showers and a chance for an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. High in the low 90s for Colorado Springs and mid-90s for Pueblo.