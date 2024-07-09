Warmer Each Day Into Weekend

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Chance for passing showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies expected tonight with temperatures and lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with showers possible, especially near the mountains. Highs will be a warmer in the upper 80s for Colorado Springs and El Paso County and low-to-mid 90s for Pueblo, Pueblo County and the eastern plains.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with showers possible in the afternoon, especially near the mountains. Highs a even warmer in the low 90s for Colorado Springs and mid 90s for Pueblo.