Tuesday Showers and Warmer Temperatures

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Chance for a light, passing shower.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies expected tonight with comfortable temperatures and lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies to start the day, then partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Showers across the area and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. Highs will be a little warmer in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and El Paso County near 90° for Pueblo, Pueblo County and the eastern plains.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning then partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a few showers possible. Highs a little warmer in the upper 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo.