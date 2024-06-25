Hot Weather Continues

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 7:00pm tonight This advisory is for El Paso, Pueblo, Otero, Bent, and Prowers Counties as well as the eastern half of Fremont County. Temperatures will range from 95° to 105° this afternoons. There will be a slight cool-down but only by a few degrees. The next cool-down is not until this weekend.

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: This afternoon and evening, expect a chance for a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorms. Any showers and/or thunderstorms will dissipate during the late evening hours.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and relatively warm temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday expect very warm conditions again with partly cloudy skies during the morning and scattered showers in the afternoon with a few isolated thunderstorms possible. High for Tuesday will be near 93° for Colorado Springs and 99° for Pueblo County and out into the plains. Each day this week we will have a chance for scattered showers and a chance for isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.