Skip to Content
Weather

Tracking warm temps. to end the week

KRDO
By
Published 11:56 AM

Few showers possible this afternoon and evening.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the 40's and 50's. 48 is the anticipated high in the Springs, 55 in Pueblo. Periods of rain/snow possible with additional light accumulation of snow mainly on grassy surfaces through about 10 PM.

EXTENDED: High pressure builds back across the area this weekend with warming temperatures back into the 50's and 60's by Saturday and Sunday. Plenty of sunshine is in store!

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content