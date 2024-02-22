Tracking warm temps. to end the week

Few showers possible this afternoon and evening.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the 40's and 50's. 48 is the anticipated high in the Springs, 55 in Pueblo. Periods of rain/snow possible with additional light accumulation of snow mainly on grassy surfaces through about 10 PM.

EXTENDED: High pressure builds back across the area this weekend with warming temperatures back into the 50's and 60's by Saturday and Sunday. Plenty of sunshine is in store!