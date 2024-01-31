Tracking our next storm

One more mild day tomorrow before our next system.

TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds at times with temperatures surging well above average. 65 is the anticipated high in the Springs, 68 in Pueblo. We could reach 70 degrees across the far eastern Plains. Aside from mild temps., we stay dry... for now.

TOMORROW: One final mild day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. 59 is the forecast high in the Springs, 63 in Pueblo. Clouds will increase in coverage by the evening, we should stay mostly dry. Snow begins to spread across the Western Slope.

EXTENDED: Snow will begin to impact the Front Range during the Friday PM - Saturday AM window. The track will be key, and is a bit uncertain at this point. As of now, there is about a ~40-60% chance of heavy wet snow impacting the Palmer Divide & portions of the Pikes Peak region. Temperatures are marginal, so precipitation will start out as rain for most before switching over to snow. We will have a snow map shortly.