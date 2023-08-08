BRIEF COOLDOWN FOR WEDNESDAY

TONIGHT: Calm and partly clear with overnight lows in the 50's with dry conditions in the forecast. An Isolated storm chance possible through 10pm for the eastern plains

TOMORROW: Northerly flow prevails across the region yielding cooler temps in the 70's to low 80's for Pikes Peak region and upper 80's to near 90° for the eastern plains along the lower Arkansas river valley.

EXTENED: Warmer temps return late week with seasonal temps in the upper 80's to mid 90's with afternoon storms increasing through the weekend