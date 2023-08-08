Skip to Content
BRIEF COOLDOWN FOR WEDNESDAY

Published 6:14 PM

TONIGHT: Calm and partly clear with overnight lows in the 50's with dry conditions in the forecast. An Isolated storm chance possible through 10pm for the eastern plains

TOMORROW: Northerly flow prevails across the region yielding cooler temps in the 70's to low 80's for Pikes Peak region and upper 80's to near 90° for the eastern plains along the lower Arkansas river valley.

EXTENED: Warmer temps return late week with seasonal temps in the upper 80's to mid 90's with afternoon storms increasing through the weekend

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

