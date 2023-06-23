Clearing out for the weekend

Storm chances shift east.

TODAY: Today marks the beginning of a drying trend across the region. A few storms, possibly strong, are possible over the far eastern Plains. Temperatures rebound nicely. 85 is the expected high in the Springs, 92 in Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Dry, calm and clear this evening and overnight. Lows dip down into the upper 40s and low 50s across the region!

TOMORROW: A more westerly flow develops for the weekend, resulting in few clouds and dry conditions. Temperatures will be right around average, with plenty of sunshine.