Skip to Content
Weather

Clearing out for the weekend

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 4:39 AM
Published 4:12 AM

Storm chances shift east.

TODAY: Today marks the beginning of a drying trend across the region. A few storms, possibly strong, are possible over the far eastern Plains. Temperatures rebound nicely. 85 is the expected high in the Springs, 92 in Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Dry, calm and clear this evening and overnight. Lows dip down into the upper 40s and low 50s across the region!

TOMORROW: A more westerly flow develops for the weekend, resulting in few clouds and dry conditions. Temperatures will be right around average, with plenty of sunshine.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content