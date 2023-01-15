More seasonal temperatures return

We're tracking mild temperatures and an evening burst of snow along the I-25 corridor.

Sunday: We're expecting a mild Sunday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. We're tracking snow over the mountains and possible snow or rain along the I-25 corridor late this afternoon into the evening. With recent warmer than average temperatures keeping the ground toasty, we're not anticipating much accumulation over the Palmer Divide tonight.

Monday: Snow will continue to fall over the high country. We'll be trending back to seasonal temperatures in the 30s and 40s for the week.

Extended: We're tracking more snow for the Pikes Peak Region Tuesday night into Wednesday, and possibly Friday. It's still too early to know how much accumulation we could see, but we'll keep you updated as those systems move closer.